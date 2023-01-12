Morgan Stanley managing directors' list has record proportion of women -source

NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley MS.N has promoted 184 executives to the role of managing directors this year, lower than 199 a year earlier, but list included a record proportion of women, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Among the newly promoted executives, 38% of the 2023 managing directors were women, which was a record high and helped boost overall women managing directors to 24% for the Wall Street bank, the person, who asked not to be identified before the formal release of names, told Reuters.

Other banks have also been promoting female executive to top ranks. Citigroup Inc C.N in 2021 became the first Wall Street bank to make Jane Fraser its first female chief executive.

Citigroup promoted over 100 women to the role of managing director, the highest ever for the bank, according to a memo seen by Reuters last month.

Of U.S.-based managing directors being promoted at Morgan Stanley, 5% are Black, 2% are Hispanic and 21% are Asian, the person said.

Regionally, 66% of new managing directors are in Americas, 20% in Europe and the Middle East, 14% in Asia, the person said.

The full names of the managing directors will be published next week.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar Editing by Marguerita Choy)

