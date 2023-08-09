Morgan Stanley Maintains Zevia PBC - (ZVIA) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Zevia PBC - (NYSE:ZVIA) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.61% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zevia PBC - is 4.65. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 65.61% from its latest reported closing price of 2.81.

The projected annual revenue for Zevia PBC - is 205MM, an increase of 24.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zevia PBC -. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZVIA is 0.03%, a decrease of 13.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.75% to 33,176K shares. The put/call ratio of ZVIA is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 22,022K shares representing 44.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Emerald Advisers holds 1,245K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,251K shares, representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZVIA by 92,881.27% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,196K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,208K shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZVIA by 91,380.98% over the last quarter.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 1,012K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 944K shares, representing an increase of 6.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZVIA by 96,091.73% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 693K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Zevia PBC Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zevia PBC, a Public Benefit Corporation, is a certified B Corp focused on addressing the global health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a broad portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. All Zevia beverages are made with a handful of simple, plant-based ingredients, contain no artificial sweeteners, and are Non-GMO Project verified, gluten-free, Kosher, vegan, zero sodium and free of added color. As of 2020, Zevia is distributed in more than 25,000 retail locations in the U.S. and Canada through a diverse network of major retailers in the food, drug, mass, natural and ecommerce channels.

