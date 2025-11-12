Morgan Stanley Maintains Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGM:ZNTL) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 369.24% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals is $6.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 369.24% from its latest reported closing price of $1.34 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals is 49MM, an increase of 80.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 208 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 61 owner(s) or 22.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZNTL is 0.08%, an increase of 11.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.36% to 57,667K shares. The put/call ratio of ZNTL is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Matrix Capital Management Company holds 13,960K shares representing 19.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 3,477K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,070K shares , representing an increase of 11.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZNTL by 25.02% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 2,799K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,674K shares , representing an increase of 4.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZNTL by 44.22% over the last quarter.

Opaleye Management holds 1,924K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,985K shares , representing a decrease of 3.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZNTL by 35.71% over the last quarter.

Almitas Capital holds 1,599K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,711K shares , representing a decrease of 6.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZNTL by 48.14% over the last quarter.

