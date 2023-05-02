Morgan Stanley Maintains Yelp (YELP) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.24% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Yelp is 37.48. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 25.24% from its latest reported closing price of 29.93.

The projected annual revenue for Yelp is 1,319MM, an increase of 10.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 583 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yelp. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 3.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YELP is 0.23%, a decrease of 14.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.43% to 71,935K shares. The put/call ratio of YELP is 1.37, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,165K shares representing 7.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,133K shares, representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YELP by 26.19% over the last quarter.

Prescott General Partners holds 2,525K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,910K shares, representing a decrease of 15.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YELP by 27.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,013K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,989K shares, representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YELP by 24.65% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 2,008K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,013K shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YELP by 11.48% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,859K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,828K shares, representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YELP by 21.05% over the last quarter.

Yelp Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Yelp Inc. connects people with great local businesses. With unmatched local business information, photos and review content, Yelp provides a one-stop local platform for consumers to discover, connect and transact with local businesses of all sizes by making it easy to request a quote, join a waitlist, and make a reservation, appointment or purchase. Yelp was founded in San Francisco in July 2004.

