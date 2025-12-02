Morgan Stanley Maintains XPLR Infrastructure, LP - Limited Partnership (XIFR) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of XPLR Infrastructure, LP - Limited Partnership (NYSE:XIFR) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.66% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for XPLR Infrastructure, LP - Limited Partnership is $11.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 25.66% from its latest reported closing price of $9.15 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 300 funds or institutions reporting positions in XPLR Infrastructure, LP - Limited Partnership. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 3.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XIFR is 0.21%, an increase of 114.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.29% to 51,127K shares. The put/call ratio of XIFR is 1.30, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Apollo Management Holdings holds 4,980K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,982K shares , representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XIFR by 2.31% over the last quarter.

Anchorage Capital Advisors holds 3,288K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company.

Brookfield Asset Management holds 2,180K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ing Groep holds 2,000K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ripple Effect Asset Management holds 1,500K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 753K shares , representing an increase of 49.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XIFR by 226.23% over the last quarter.

