Morgan Stanley Maintains Xerox Holdings (XRX) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 25, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Xerox Holdings (NYSE:XRX) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.28% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Xerox Holdings is 14.79. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 22.28% from its latest reported closing price of 12.10.

The projected annual revenue for Xerox Holdings is 7,071MM, an increase of 0.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 656 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xerox Holdings. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 1.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XRX is 0.08%, a decrease of 2.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.67% to 142,644K shares. The put/call ratio of XRX is 2.57, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Icahn Carl C holds 34,245K shares representing 21.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 5,969K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,876K shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XRX by 3.44% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,428K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,460K shares, representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XRX by 8.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,379K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,363K shares, representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XRX by 10.36% over the last quarter.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 2,852K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,023K shares, representing a decrease of 5.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XRX by 14.22% over the last quarter.

Xerox Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Xerox Holdings Corporation makes every day work better. Xerox Holdings Corporation is a workplace technology company building and integrating software and hardware for enterprises large and small. As customers seek to manage information across digital and physical platforms, Xerox delivers a seamless, secure and sustainable experience. Whether inventing the copier, the Ethernet, the laser printer or more, Xerox has long defined the modern work experience.

