Morgan Stanley Maintains Xerox Holdings (XRX) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 26, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Xerox Holdings (NYSE:XRX) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.17% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Xerox Holdings is 13.26. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.17% from its latest reported closing price of 15.45.

The projected annual revenue for Xerox Holdings is 7,071MM, a decrease of 1.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 662 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xerox Holdings. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XRX is 0.11%, an increase of 4.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.87% to 139,854K shares. The put/call ratio of XRX is 4.94, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Icahn Carl C holds 34,245K shares representing 21.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 5,905K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,196K shares, representing a decrease of 4.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XRX by 0.15% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,460K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,290K shares, representing an increase of 4.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XRX by 2.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,280K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,225K shares, representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XRX by 4.85% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,124K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,931K shares, representing a decrease of 25.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XRX by 13.50% over the last quarter.

Xerox Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Xerox Holdings Corporation makes every day work better. Xerox Holdings Corporation is a workplace technology company building and integrating software and hardware for enterprises large and small. As customers seek to manage information across digital and physical platforms, Xerox delivers a seamless, secure and sustainable experience. Whether inventing the copier, the Ethernet, the laser printer or more, Xerox has long defined the modern work experience.

