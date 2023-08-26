Morgan Stanley Maintains Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 25, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.26% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Xenia Hotels & Resorts is 15.59. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 42.26% from its latest reported closing price of 10.96.

The projected annual revenue for Xenia Hotels & Resorts is 1,056MM, an increase of 1.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 491 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xenia Hotels & Resorts. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XHR is 0.09%, a decrease of 14.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.82% to 106,677K shares. The put/call ratio of XHR is 2.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,423K shares representing 8.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,461K shares, representing an increase of 10.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XHR by 85.89% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,641K shares representing 7.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,364K shares, representing a decrease of 9.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XHR by 16.80% over the last quarter.

Centersquare Investment Management holds 5,754K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,629K shares, representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XHR by 237.12% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,004K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,101K shares, representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XHR by 7.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,513K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,493K shares, representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XHR by 7.79% over the last quarter.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 35 hotels and resorts comprising 10,011 rooms across 15 states. Xenia's hotels are in the luxury and upper upscale segments, and are operated and/or licensed by industry leaders such as Marriott, Hyatt, Kimpton, Fairmont, Loews, Hilton, and The Kessler Collection.

