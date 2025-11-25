Morgan Stanley Maintains Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Wynn Resorts (NasdaqGS:WYNN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.31% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Wynn Resorts is $140.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $113.62 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 14.31% from its latest reported closing price of $123.24 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Wynn Resorts is 7,637MM, an increase of 7.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,050 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wynn Resorts. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WYNN is 0.22%, an increase of 2.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.66% to 83,591K shares. The put/call ratio of WYNN is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 9,481K shares representing 9.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,411K shares , representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WYNN by 29.64% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 3,935K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,300K shares , representing an increase of 41.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WYNN by 69.36% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 3,360K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,354K shares , representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WYNN by 26.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,523K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,524K shares , representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WYNN by 0.04% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 2,500K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,300K shares , representing an increase of 8.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WYNN by 7.82% over the last quarter.

