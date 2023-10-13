Morgan Stanley Maintains Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.57% Upside

As of October 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wynn Resorts is 130.51. The forecasts range from a low of 105.04 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 44.57% from its latest reported closing price of 90.28.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Wynn Resorts is 5,253MM, an increase of 6.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.58.

Wynn Resorts Declares $0.25 Dividend

On August 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 21, 2023 received the payment on August 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $90.28 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.11%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.87%, the lowest has been 0.92%, and the highest has been 7.30%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.38 (n=95).

The current dividend yield is 1.28 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 16.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1081 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wynn Resorts. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 0.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WYNN is 0.23%, an increase of 5.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.84% to 80,983K shares. The put/call ratio of WYNN is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 4,126K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,622K shares, representing a decrease of 36.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WYNN by 35.03% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 3,795K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,216K shares, representing an increase of 41.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WYNN by 47.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,002K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,982K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WYNN by 12.36% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,497K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,521K shares, representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WYNN by 11.05% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,466K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,406K shares, representing an increase of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WYNN by 12.41% over the last quarter.

Wynn Resorts Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates luxury hotels and destination casino resorts in Las Vegas, Nevada, Macau, and China. The Company offers amenities such as guest rooms and suites, restaurants, golf course, and an on-site luxury automotive dealership.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.