Morgan Stanley Maintains Wisdomtree Investments (WT) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Wisdomtree Investments (NYSE:WT) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.09% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wisdomtree Investments is $6.32. The forecasts range from a low of $5.25 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.09% from its latest reported closing price of $6.33.

The projected annual revenue for Wisdomtree Investments is $310MM, an increase of 2.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.26.

Wisdomtree Investments Declares $0.03 Dividend

On February 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 15, 2023 received the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

At the current share price of $6.33 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.90%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.24%, the lowest has been 1.04%, and the highest has been 5.19%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.74 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 0.46 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFAC - Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 105K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 101K shares, representing an increase of 3.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WT by 4.64% over the last quarter.

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL DFA U.S. Small Cap Fund holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TLSTX - Stock Index Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 30.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WT by 99.91% over the last quarter.

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA Small Cap Index Portfolio Class 1 holds 16K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WT by 1.04% over the last quarter.

WisdomTree Background Information

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, 'WisdomTree'), is an ETF and ETP sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equity, commodity, fixed income, leveraged and inverse, currency and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $69.2 billion in assets under management globally.

