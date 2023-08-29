Morgan Stanley Maintains Williams Cos (WMB) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 29, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Williams Cos (NYSE:WMB) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.80% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Williams Cos is 37.59. The forecasts range from a low of 31.31 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 7.80% from its latest reported closing price of 34.87.

The projected annual revenue for Williams Cos is 12,323MM, an increase of 14.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2015 funds or institutions reporting positions in Williams Cos. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WMB is 0.51%, a decrease of 0.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.89% to 1,208,529K shares. The put/call ratio of WMB is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 50,857K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,878K shares, representing an increase of 7.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMB by 374.36% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 39,014K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,227K shares, representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMB by 6.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 38,004K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,730K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMB by 1.55% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 32,158K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,004K shares, representing a decrease of 8.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMB by 13.91% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,004K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,421K shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMB by 1.00% over the last quarter.

Williams Cos Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Williams is committed to being the leader in providing infrastructure that safely delivers natural gas products to reliably fuel the clean energy economy. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams connects the best supplies with the growing demand for clean energy. Williams owns and operates more than 30,000 miles of pipelines system wide - including Transco, the nation's largest volume and fastest growing pipeline - and handles approximately 30 percent of the natural gas in the United States that is used every day for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use.

