Morgan Stanley Maintains Western Midstream Partners LP - Unit (WES) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Western Midstream Partners LP - Unit (NYSE:WES) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.00% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Western Midstream Partners LP - Unit is 33.32. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 24.00% from its latest reported closing price of 26.87.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Western Midstream Partners LP - Unit is 3,501MM, an increase of 7.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.29.

Western Midstream Partners LP - Unit Declares $0.86 Dividend

On April 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.86 per share ($3.42 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 1, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

At the current share price of $26.87 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.74%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.03%, the lowest has been 4.84%, and the highest has been 22.21%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.02 (n=124).

The current dividend yield is 1.23 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.65. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.61%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 281 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Midstream Partners LP - Unit. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WES is 1.22%, a decrease of 4.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.76% to 236,386K shares. The put/call ratio of WES is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alps Advisors holds 25,442K shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,682K shares, representing an increase of 6.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WES by 8.09% over the last quarter.

AMLP - ALERIAN MLP ETF holds 24,716K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,192K shares, representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WES by 0.81% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 17,682K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,399K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WES by 11.34% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 15,856K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,542K shares, representing an increase of 8.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WES by 5.88% over the last quarter.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. holds 12,632K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,264K shares, representing a decrease of 12.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WES by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Western Midstream Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Western Midstream Partners, LP ('WES') is a Delawaremaster limited partnership formed to acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, Texas, and New Mexico, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural-gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for its customers. In its capacity as a natural-gas processor, WES also buys and sells natural gas, natural-gas liquids, and condensate on behalf of itself and as an agent for its customers under certain contracts.

See all Western Midstream Partners LP - Unit regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.