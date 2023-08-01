Morgan Stanley Maintains Wells Fargo (WFC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.08% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wells Fargo is 49.89. The forecasts range from a low of 42.42 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 8.08% from its latest reported closing price of 46.16.

The projected annual revenue for Wells Fargo is 82,578MM, an increase of 9.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3139 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wells Fargo. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 0.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WFC is 0.63%, a decrease of 7.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.62% to 3,219,975K shares. The put/call ratio of WFC is 1.28, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 120,385K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 118,722K shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFC by 8.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 117,445K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 115,813K shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFC by 15.23% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 88,915K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 88,088K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFC by 15.26% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 88,143K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 90,102K shares, representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFC by 17.59% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 84,307K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 76,172K shares, representing an increase of 9.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFC by 7.41% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wells Fargo & Company is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. It provides a diversified set of banking, investment, and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through its four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 30 on Fortune's 2020 rankings of America's largest corporations. In the communities it serves, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy.

