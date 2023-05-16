Morgan Stanley Maintains Webster Financial (WBS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.98% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Webster Financial is 52.02. The forecasts range from a low of 43.43 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 55.98% from its latest reported closing price of 33.35.

The projected annual revenue for Webster Financial is 2,466MM, a decrease of 1.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 977 funds or institutions reporting positions in Webster Financial. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WBS is 0.31%, a decrease of 1.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.78% to 181,871K shares. The put/call ratio of WBS is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 7,020K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,340K shares, representing a decrease of 18.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBS by 32.84% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,278K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,157K shares, representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBS by 64.98% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 5,424K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,822K shares, representing a decrease of 7.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBS by 16.28% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,374K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,138K shares, representing an increase of 4.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBS by 4.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,279K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,249K shares, representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBS by 2.74% over the last quarter.

Webster Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. With $32.6 billion in assets, Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, financial planning, trust, and investment services through 155 banking centers and 297 ATMs. Webster also provides mobile and online banking. Webster Bank owns the asset-based lending firm Webster Business Credit Corporation; the equipment finance firm Webster Capital Finance Corporation; and HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, which provides health savings account trustee and administrative services. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender.

