Morgan Stanley Maintains Watsco Inc. - (WSO) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Watsco Inc. - (NYSE:WSO) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.93% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Watsco Inc. - is 367.11. The forecasts range from a low of 326.23 to a high of $472.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.93% from its latest reported closing price of 378.19.

The projected annual revenue for Watsco Inc. - is 7,521MM, an increase of 4.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1114 funds or institutions reporting positions in Watsco Inc. -. This is an increase of 76 owner(s) or 7.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WSO is 0.39%, a decrease of 11.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.58% to 38,814K shares. The put/call ratio of WSO is 3.45, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 1,938K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,982K shares, representing a decrease of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSO by 58.22% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,671K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,638K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSO by 22.63% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,324K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,363K shares, representing a decrease of 2.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSO by 2.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,030K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,010K shares, representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSO by 20.09% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,026K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,027K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSO by 21.98% over the last quarter.

Watsco is the largest distribution network for heating, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R) products with locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico, and on an export basis to Latin America and the Caribbean. Watsco estimates that over 300,000 contractors and technicians visit or call one of its 600 locations each year to get information, obtain technical support and buy products. HVAC/R products provide comfort to homes and businesses regardless of the outdoor climate. Older systems often operate below today's government mandated energy efficiency and environmental standards. Watsco has an opportunity to accelerate the replacement of these systems at a scale greater than its competitors as the movement toward reducing energy consumption and its environmental impact continues. This is especially important since heating and cooling accounts for approximately half of the energy consumed in a typical U.S. home.

