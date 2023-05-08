Morgan Stanley Maintains Walt Disney Co (DIS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.38% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Walt Disney Co is 128.05. The forecasts range from a low of 94.94 to a high of $152.25. The average price target represents an increase of 27.38% from its latest reported closing price of 100.52.

The projected annual revenue for Walt Disney Co is 91,544MM, an increase of 8.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4213 funds or institutions reporting positions in Walt Disney Co. This is an increase of 74 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DIS is 0.54%, an increase of 1.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.24% to 1,260,884K shares. The put/call ratio of DIS is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 55,416K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,387K shares, representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 13.34% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 42,144K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,328K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 13.47% over the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 33,997K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 31,824K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,169K shares, representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 13.07% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 27,148K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,124K shares, representing an increase of 11.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 1.76% over the last quarter.

Walt Disney Co Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise that includes Parks, Experiences and Products; Media & Entertainment Distribution; and three content groups—Studios, General Entertainment and Sports–focused on developing and producing content for DTC, theatrical and linear platforms. Disney is a Dow 30 company and had annual revenues of $65.4 billion in its Fiscal Year 2020.

