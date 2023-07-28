Morgan Stanley Maintains W.W. Grainger (GWW) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 28, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.96% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for W.W. Grainger is 745.62. The forecasts range from a low of 606.00 to a high of $866.25. The average price target represents an increase of 1.96% from its latest reported closing price of 731.29.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for W.W. Grainger is 16,038MM, an increase of 0.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 31.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1759 funds or institutions reporting positions in W.W. Grainger. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 2.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GWW is 0.32%, an increase of 13.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.15% to 40,691K shares. The put/call ratio of GWW is 1.96, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,398K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,383K shares, representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWW by 15.60% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,261K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,356K shares, representing a decrease of 7.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWW by 11.44% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 1,091K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares, representing an increase of 88.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWW by 13.67% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 1,068K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,060K shares, representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWW by 59.86% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,055K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,059K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWW by 19.46% over the last quarter.

W.W. Grainger Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2020 sales of $11.8 billion, is North America's leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products, with operations primarily in North America, Japan and Europe.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.