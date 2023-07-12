Morgan Stanley Maintains W.W. Grainger (GWW) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 12, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.29% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for W.W. Grainger is 745.62. The forecasts range from a low of 606.00 to a high of $866.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.29% from its latest reported closing price of 795.70.

The projected annual revenue for W.W. Grainger is 16,038MM, an increase of 2.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 31.06.

W.W. Grainger Declares $1.86 Dividend

On April 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.86 per share ($7.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 8, 2023 received the payment on June 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.72 per share.

At the current share price of $795.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.94%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.59%, the lowest has been 0.93%, and the highest has been 2.75%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.34 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.96 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.29%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1766 funds or institutions reporting positions in W.W. Grainger. This is an increase of 69 owner(s) or 4.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GWW is 0.32%, an increase of 25.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.01% to 40,936K shares. The put/call ratio of GWW is 1.96, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,398K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,383K shares, representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWW by 15.60% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,261K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,356K shares, representing a decrease of 7.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWW by 11.44% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 1,091K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares, representing an increase of 88.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWW by 13.67% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 1,068K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,060K shares, representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWW by 59.86% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,055K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,059K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWW by 19.46% over the last quarter.

W.W. Grainger Background Information

W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2020 sales of $11.8 billion, is North America's leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products, with operations primarily in North America, Japan and Europe.

