Morgan Stanley Maintains Vulcan Materials (VMC) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.56% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vulcan Materials is $214.42. The forecasts range from a low of $182.81 to a high of $262.50. The average price target represents an increase of 23.56% from its latest reported closing price of $173.54.

The projected annual revenue for Vulcan Materials is $7,996MM, an increase of 9.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.77.

Vulcan Materials Declares $0.43 Dividend

On February 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share ($1.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 6, 2023 received the payment on March 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $173.54 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.99%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.95%, the lowest has been 0.71%, and the highest has been 1.66%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.14 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.25 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.26%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IRGJX - Voya RussellTM Mid Cap Growth Index Portfolio Class I holds 18K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMC by 7.79% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 22.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VMC by 99.93% over the last quarter.

VTMFX - Vanguard Tax-Managed Balanced Fund Admiral Shares holds 25K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wealthfront Advisers holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPYX - SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 3.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMC by 4.17% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1427 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vulcan Materials. This is an increase of 60 owner(s) or 4.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VMC is 0.31%, a decrease of 1.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.74% to 147,353K shares. The put/call ratio of VMC is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

Vulcan Materials Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vulcan Materials Company, a member of the S&P 500 index with headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, is the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates – primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel – and a major producer of aggregates-based construction materials, including asphalt and ready-mixed concrete.

