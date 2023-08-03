Morgan Stanley Maintains Voya Financial (VOYA) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.75% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Voya Financial is 85.90. The forecasts range from a low of 74.74 to a high of $100.80. The average price target represents an increase of 17.75% from its latest reported closing price of 72.95.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Voya Financial is 6,704MM, an increase of 1.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 958 funds or institutions reporting positions in Voya Financial. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 1.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VOYA is 0.29%, an increase of 7.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.85% to 141,245K shares. The put/call ratio of VOYA is 1.55, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,951K shares representing 8.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,853K shares, representing an increase of 13.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOYA by 33.25% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 6,358K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,723K shares, representing a decrease of 21.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOYA by 7.63% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 6,277K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,871K shares, representing an increase of 22.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOYA by 43.43% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 4,858K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,981K shares, representing a decrease of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOYA by 8.44% over the last quarter.

VWNDX - Vanguard Windsor Fund Investor Shares holds 4,824K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,853K shares, representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOYA by 13.74% over the last quarter.

Voya Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Voya Financial, Inc. helps Americans plan, invest and protect their savings - to get ready to retire better. Serving the financial needs of approximately 14.8 million individual customers, workplace participants and institutions in the United States, Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $7.6 billion in revenue in 2020. The company had $700 billion in total assets under management and administration as of Dec. 31, 2020. With a clear mission to make a secure financial future possible - one person, one family, one institution at a time - Voya's vision is to be America's Retirement Company®. Certified as a 'Great Place to Work' by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has earned recognition as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; as the No. 1-ranked financial services firm among Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies for three consecutive years; as a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index; and as a 'Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion' on the Disability Equality Index.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.