Morgan Stanley Maintains Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.26% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vornado Realty Trust is 16.83. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 26.26% from its latest reported closing price of 13.33.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Vornado Realty Trust is 1,849MM, an increase of 39.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 853 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vornado Realty Trust. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VNO is 0.10%, a decrease of 0.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.44% to 165,474K shares. The put/call ratio of VNO is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Putnam Investments holds 9,816K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,759K shares, representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNO by 45.13% over the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management holds 9,357K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,271K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,389K shares, representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNO by 6.82% over the last quarter.

PEYAX - PUTNAM EQUITY INCOME FUND Shares holds 5,858K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 989K shares, representing an increase of 83.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNO by 475.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,385K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,282K shares, representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNO by 30.46% over the last quarter.

Vornado Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully integrated equity real estate investment trust.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.