Morgan Stanley Maintains VIZIO Holding Corp - (VZIO) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of VIZIO Holding Corp - (NYSE:VZIO) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.31% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for VIZIO Holding Corp - is 13.61. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 70.31% from its latest reported closing price of 7.99.

The projected annual revenue for VIZIO Holding Corp - is 1,943MM, an increase of 12.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 228 funds or institutions reporting positions in VIZIO Holding Corp -. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 3.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VZIO is 0.04%, a decrease of 9.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.55% to 48,023K shares. The put/call ratio of VZIO is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,905K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,688K shares, representing an increase of 2.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VZIO by 17.93% over the last quarter.

HFMCX - THE HARTFORD MIDCAP FUND holds 4,799K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,154K shares, representing a decrease of 7.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VZIO by 28.21% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 3,793K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,671K shares, representing an increase of 3.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VZIO by 44.04% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 2,126K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,001K shares, representing an increase of 5.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VZIO by 19.20% over the last quarter.

JCCIX - John Hancock Small Cap Core Fund Class I holds 2,102K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,952K shares, representing an increase of 7.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VZIO by 23.95% over the last quarter.

VIZIO Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vizio Holding Corp. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures consumer electronics such as smart TVs, sound bars, and smartcast operating systems. Vizio Holding serves customers worldwide.

