Morgan Stanley Maintains Vital Farms (VITL) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.57% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vital Farms is 19.67. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 27.57% from its latest reported closing price of 15.42.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Vital Farms is 444MM, an increase of 9.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 305 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vital Farms. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 5.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VITL is 0.06%, an increase of 42.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.65% to 29,610K shares. The put/call ratio of VITL is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 2,299K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,344K shares, representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VITL by 13.67% over the last quarter.

Amazon Com holds 1,603K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QUASX - AB Small Cap Growth Portfolio holds 1,342K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,421K shares, representing a decrease of 5.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VITL by 22.93% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,285K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,277K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VITL by 21.45% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,257K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,660K shares, representing a decrease of 32.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VITL by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Vital Farms Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vital Farms, a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 200 small family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs and butter by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms' ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms' pasture-raised products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, egg bites and liquid whole eggs, are sold in over 16,000 stores nationwide.

See all Vital Farms regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.