Morgan Stanley Maintains Vistra (VST) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 21, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Vistra (NYSE:VST) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.42% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vistra is 35.59. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 6.42% from its latest reported closing price of 33.44.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Vistra is 15,971MM, a decrease of 3.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.05.

Vistra Declares $0.21 Dividend

On August 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.82 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 20, 2023 will receive the payment on September 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $33.44 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.46%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.88%, the lowest has been 1.83%, and the highest has been 4.18%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.51 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.82 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.53%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 936 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vistra. This is a decrease of 68 owner(s) or 6.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VST is 0.41%, an increase of 12.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.80% to 382,987K shares. The put/call ratio of VST is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oaktree Capital Management holds 17,000K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,229K shares, representing a decrease of 36.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VST by 4.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,724K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,321K shares, representing a decrease of 5.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VST by 3.97% over the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management holds 11,366K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 8,386K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,852K shares, representing a decrease of 5.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VST by 1.87% over the last quarter.

Laurion Capital Management holds 8,091K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,303K shares, representing a decrease of 14.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VST by 21.79% over the last quarter.

Vistra Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vistra Energy Corporation is a leading, Fortune 275 integrated retail electricity and power generation company based in Irving, Texas, providing essential resources for customers, commerce, and communities. Vistra combines an innovative, customer-centric approach to retail with safe, reliable, diverse, and efficient power generation. The company brings its products and services to market in 20 states and the District of Columbia, including six of the seven competitive wholesale markets in the U.S. and markets in Canada and Japan, as well. Serving nearly 4.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial retail customers with electricity and natural gas, Vistra is one of the largest competitive residential electricity providers in the country and offers over 50 renewable energy plans. The company is also the largest competitive power generator in the U.S. with a capacity of approximately 39,000 megawatts powered by a diverse portfolio, including natural gas, nuclear, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. In addition, the company is a large purchaser of wind power. The company is currently constructing a 400-MW/1,600-MWh battery energy storage system in Moss Landing, California, the largest of its kind in the world.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.