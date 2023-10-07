Morgan Stanley Maintains Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.51% Downside

As of October 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Virtus Investment Partners is 176.46. The forecasts range from a low of 174.73 to a high of $181.65. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.51% from its latest reported closing price of 192.87.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Virtus Investment Partners is 754MM, a decrease of 8.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 24.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 479 funds or institutions reporting positions in Virtus Investment Partners. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 2.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRTS is 0.16%, a decrease of 9.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.09% to 7,997K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLOAX - Power Floating Rate Index Fund holds 1,213K shares representing 16.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 99.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRTS by 16,448.72% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 483K shares representing 6.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 495K shares, representing a decrease of 2.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRTS by 2.15% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 440K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 437K shares, representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRTS by 0.60% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 269K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 269K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRTS by 2.47% over the last quarter.

Vulcan Value Partners holds 222K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 228K shares, representing a decrease of 2.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRTS by 0.37% over the last quarter.

Virtus Investment Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Virtus Investment Partners is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, Seix Investment Advisors, Silvant Capital Management, Sustainable Growth Advisers, and Virtus ETF Solutions.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.