Morgan Stanley Maintains Vir Biotechnology (VIR) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 21, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 253.37% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vir Biotechnology is 50.71. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 253.37% from its latest reported closing price of 14.35.

The projected annual revenue for Vir Biotechnology is 370MM, a decrease of 17.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 549 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vir Biotechnology. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 4.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIR is 0.20%, a decrease of 3.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 34.90% to 127,404K shares. The put/call ratio of VIR is 1.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich holds 32,002K shares representing 23.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing an increase of 99.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIR by 12.98% over the last quarter.

Sb Investment Advisers holds 18,320K shares representing 13.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,260K shares, representing a decrease of 10.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIR by 18.09% over the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 5,815K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,711K shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIR by 4.95% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,534K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,643K shares, representing a decrease of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIR by 12.39% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 3,986K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,985K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIR by 70.28% over the last quarter.

Vir Biotechnology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vir Biotechnology is a clinical-stage immunology company focused on combining immunologic insights with cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Vir has assembled four technology platforms that are designed to stimulate and enhance the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes. Its current development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting SARS-CoV-2, hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis.

