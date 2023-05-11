Morgan Stanley Maintains ViewRay (VRAY) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 155.00% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for ViewRay is 2.55. The forecasts range from a low of 1.26 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 155.00% from its latest reported closing price of 1.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ViewRay is 139MM, an increase of 36.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 343 funds or institutions reporting positions in ViewRay. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 5.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRAY is 0.18%, an increase of 5.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.40% to 183,984K shares. The put/call ratio of VRAY is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hudson Executive Capital holds 15,752K shares representing 8.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 15,485K shares representing 8.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,679K shares, representing a decrease of 7.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRAY by 33.29% over the last quarter.

Pura Vida Investments holds 12,549K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,665K shares, representing a decrease of 8.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRAY by 0.81% over the last quarter.

Fosun International holds 11,991K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,333K shares, representing an increase of 88.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRAY by 24.90% over the last quarter.

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 10,340K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,030K shares, representing a decrease of 6.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRAY by 8.50% over the last quarter.

ViewRay Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ViewRay, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian® MR-Guided Radiation Therapy System. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose-built to address specific challenges, including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns that potentially may arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

See all ViewRay regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.