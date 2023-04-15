Morgan Stanley Maintains Viewray (VRAY) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 459.04% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Viewray is $7.27. The forecasts range from a low of $5.56 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 459.04% from its latest reported closing price of $1.30.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Viewray is $139MM, an increase of 36.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.57.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 64K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares, representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRAY by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Quantbot Technologies holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 418K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 452K shares, representing a decrease of 8.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRAY by 4.26% over the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 24K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing a decrease of 4.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRAY by 11.59% over the last quarter.

VBINX - Vanguard Balanced Index Fund Investor Shares holds 134K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 341 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viewray. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 6.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRAY is 0.18%, a decrease of 33.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.38% to 167,741K shares. The put/call ratio of VRAY is 1.41, indicating a bearish outlook.

ViewRay Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ViewRay, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian® MR-Guided Radiation Therapy System. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose-built to address specific challenges, including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns that potentially may arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

See all Viewray regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.