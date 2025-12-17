Morgan Stanley Maintains Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Victory Capital Holdings (NasdaqGS:VCTR) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.83% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Victory Capital Holdings is $74.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $68.68 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 17.83% from its latest reported closing price of $63.07 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Victory Capital Holdings is 917MM, a decrease of 21.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 604 funds or institutions reporting positions in Victory Capital Holdings. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 2.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VCTR is 0.36%, an increase of 4.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.94% to 65,143K shares. The put/call ratio of VCTR is 2.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Crestview Partners II GP holds 4,117K shares representing 6.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,616K shares , representing a decrease of 85.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCTR by 10.44% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 3,612K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,469K shares , representing an increase of 3.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCTR by 0.46% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,328K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,219K shares , representing an increase of 3.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCTR by 0.51% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,787K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,158K shares , representing a decrease of 20.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCTR by 20.76% over the last quarter.

Bahl & Gaynor holds 1,724K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,645K shares , representing an increase of 4.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCTR by 4.61% over the last quarter.

