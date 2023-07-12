Morgan Stanley Maintains Victory Capital Holdings Inc - (VCTR) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 12, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Victory Capital Holdings Inc - (NASDAQ:VCTR) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.28% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Victory Capital Holdings Inc - is 35.93. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 8.28% from its latest reported closing price of 33.18.

The projected annual revenue for Victory Capital Holdings Inc - is 835MM, an increase of 1.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.43.

Victory Capital Holdings Inc - Declares $0.32 Dividend

On May 4, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share ($1.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 12, 2023 received the payment on June 26, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.32 per share.

At the current share price of $33.18 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.86%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.08%, the lowest has been 0.91%, and the highest has been 17.07%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.93 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.06 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 5.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 401 funds or institutions reporting positions in Victory Capital Holdings Inc -. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 9.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VCTR is 0.50%, an increase of 57.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.24% to 56,526K shares. The put/call ratio of VCTR is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Crestview Partners II GP holds 22,401K shares representing 33.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,696K shares, representing a decrease of 14.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCTR by 1.08% over the last quarter.

Reverence Capital Partners holds 4,621K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,485K shares, representing a decrease of 18.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCTR by 8.79% over the last quarter.

Van Berkom & Associates holds 1,548K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,459K shares, representing an increase of 5.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCTR by 0.10% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,196K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,196K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Victory Capital Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $150.6 billion in assets under management as of February 28, 2021. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

