Morgan Stanley Maintains Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:VRTX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.37% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Vertex Pharmaceuticals is $495.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $333.30 to a high of $634.20. The average price target represents an increase of 8.37% from its latest reported closing price of $457.36 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Vertex Pharmaceuticals is 10,574MM, a decrease of 9.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,642 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vertex Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 94 owner(s) or 3.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRTX is 0.38%, an increase of 8.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.85% to 300,807K shares. The put/call ratio of VRTX is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 25,911K shares representing 10.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,732K shares , representing a decrease of 10.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRTX by 25.45% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 16,553K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,108K shares , representing an increase of 2.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRTX by 15.28% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 11,996K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,348K shares , representing an increase of 5.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRTX by 3.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,262K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,112K shares , representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRTX by 16.55% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,289K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,134K shares , representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRTX by 16.65% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.