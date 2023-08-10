Morgan Stanley Maintains Veracyte (VCYT) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.15% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Veracyte is 33.49. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 25.15% from its latest reported closing price of 26.76.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Veracyte is 337MM, an increase of 2.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 499 funds or institutions reporting positions in Veracyte. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VCYT is 0.17%, a decrease of 1.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.07% to 96,403K shares. The put/call ratio of VCYT is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 7,828K shares representing 10.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,409K shares, representing a decrease of 7.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCYT by 2.43% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,149K shares representing 9.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,637K shares, representing an increase of 7.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCYT by 0.05% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 4,609K shares representing 6.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,728K shares, representing a decrease of 2.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCYT by 0.25% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 3,628K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,761K shares, representing a decrease of 3.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCYT by 15.66% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 3,294K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,064K shares, representing an increase of 6.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCYT by 20.52% over the last quarter.

Veracyte Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Veracyte is a global genomic diagnostics company that improves patient care by providing answers to clinical questions, informing diagnosis and treatment decisions throughout the patient journey in cancer and other diseases. The company's growing menu of genomic tests leverage advances in genomic science and technology, enabling patients to avoid risky, costly diagnostic procedures and quicken time to appropriate treatment. The company's tests in lung cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, thyroid cancer, bladder cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis are available to patients and its lymphoma subtyping and renal cancer tests are in development. With Veracyte's exclusive global license to a best-in-class diagnostics instrument platform, the company is positioned to deliver its tests to patients worldwide. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.