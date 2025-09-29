Morgan Stanley Maintains Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 29, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Valley National Bancorp (NasdaqGS:VLY) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.01% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Valley National Bancorp is $11.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 7.01% from its latest reported closing price of $10.58 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Valley National Bancorp is 2,452MM, an increase of 52.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 757 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valley National Bancorp. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 4.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VLY is 0.14%, an increase of 5.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.47% to 499,479K shares. The put/call ratio of VLY is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 18,263K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,790K shares , representing an increase of 13.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLY by 9.62% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 16,216K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,283K shares , representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLY by 1.15% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 15,513K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,487K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLY by 5.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,073K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,852K shares , representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLY by 9.05% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,792K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,292K shares , representing an increase of 3.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLY by 50.57% over the last quarter.

