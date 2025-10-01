Morgan Stanley Maintains Vail Resorts (MTN) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.10% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Vail Resorts is $183.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $153.52 to a high of $256.20. The average price target represents an increase of 19.10% from its latest reported closing price of $154.02 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Vail Resorts is 3,351MM, an increase of 13.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.04, an increase of 4.48% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 911 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vail Resorts. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTN is 0.27%, an increase of 17.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.27% to 59,863K shares. The put/call ratio of MTN is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 5,476K shares representing 15.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,284K shares , representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTN by 6.09% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 4,928K shares representing 13.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,720K shares , representing an increase of 4.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTN by 10.19% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 2,281K shares representing 6.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,832K shares , representing an increase of 19.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTN by 22.94% over the last quarter.

BGRFX - BARON GROWTH FUND holds 2,000K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 1,858K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 321K shares , representing an increase of 82.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTN by 495.28% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.