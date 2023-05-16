Morgan Stanley Maintains Vaccitech plc - ADR (VACC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Vaccitech plc - ADR (NASDAQ:VACC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 498.70% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vaccitech plc - ADR is 13.77. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 498.70% from its latest reported closing price of 2.30.

The projected annual revenue for Vaccitech plc - ADR is 2MM, a decrease of 93.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vaccitech plc - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VACC is 2.13%, a decrease of 7.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.19% to 10,217K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

M&g Investment Management holds 5,197K shares representing 13.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alphabet holds 1,514K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SC CHINA HOLDING holds 1,420K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DC Funds holds 642K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BlueCrest Capital Management holds 543K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vaccitech Background Information

Vaccitech is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancer. The company’s proprietary platform comprises proprietary modified simian adenoviral vectors, known as ChAdOx1 and ChAdOx2, as well as the well-validated Modified Vaccinia Ankara, or MVA, boost vector, both with demonstrable tolerability profiles and without the ability to replicate in humans. The combination of a ChAdOx prime treatment with subsequent MVA boost has consistently generated significantly higher magnitudes of CD8+ T cells compared with other technologies and approaches. The company has a broad pipeline of both clinical and preclinical stage therapeutic programs in solid tumors and viral infections and prophylactic viral vaccine programs. Vaccitech co-invented a COVID-19 vaccine with the University of Oxford, now approved for use in many territories and exclusively licensed worldwide to AstraZeneca through Oxford University Innovation, or OUI. Vaccitech is entitled to receive a share of the milestones and royalty income received by OUI from AstraZeneca.

