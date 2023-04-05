Morgan Stanley Maintains US Xpress Enterprises (USX) Equal-Weight Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of US Xpress Enterprises with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.29% Downside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for US Xpress Enterprises is $2.36. The forecasts range from a low of $1.82 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 60.29% from its latest reported closing price of $5.95.

The projected annual revenue for US Xpress Enterprises is $2,112MM, a decrease of 2.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.22.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVSC - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 51.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USX by 12.93% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 61K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 11K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stephens holds 10K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing a decrease of 259.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USX by 80.41% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 109 funds or institutions reporting positions in US Xpress Enterprises. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 12.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USX is 0.05%, a decrease of 7.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.36% to 15,718K shares. The put/call ratio of USX is 3.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Background Information

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Background Information

Through its subsidiaries, U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc., offers customers over-the-road, dedicated, and brokerage services. Founded in 1985, the Company utilizes a combination of smart technology, a modern fleet of tractors and a network of highly trained, professional drivers to efficiently move freight for a wide variety of customers. U.S. Xpress implements a range of digital initiatives and technology to drive innovation in the industry, streamline the value chain for customers and improve the overall driver experience.

