Morgan Stanley Maintains Upstart Holdings (UPST) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.92% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Upstart Holdings is 12.19. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $19.88. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.92% from its latest reported closing price of 13.24.

The projected annual revenue for Upstart Holdings is 748MM, a decrease of 12.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 486 funds or institutions reporting positions in Upstart Holdings. This is a decrease of 51 owner(s) or 9.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UPST is 0.06%, a decrease of 12.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.73% to 32,585K shares. The put/call ratio of UPST is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,128K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,918K shares, representing an increase of 9.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 34.87% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,793K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,652K shares, representing an increase of 7.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 36.11% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,552K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,179K shares, representing an increase of 24.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 20.19% over the last quarter.

VISGX - Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,033K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 954K shares, representing an increase of 7.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 34.16% over the last quarter.

SG Americas Securities holds 1,009K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,034K shares, representing a decrease of 2.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 111,820.64% over the last quarter.

Upstart Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Upstart is a leading AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. By leveraging Upstart's AI platform, Upstart- powered banks can have higher approval rates and lower loss rates, while simultaneously delivering the exceptional digital-first lending experience their customers demand. More than two-thirds of Upstart loans are approved instantly and are fully automated. Upstart was founded by ex-Googlers in 2012 and is based in San Mateo, California and Columbus, Ohio.

