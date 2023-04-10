Morgan Stanley Maintains United Therapeutics (UTHR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.30% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for United Therapeutics is $293.76. The forecasts range from a low of $151.50 to a high of $393.75. The average price target represents an increase of 29.30% from its latest reported closing price of $227.19.

The projected annual revenue for United Therapeutics is $2,258MM, an increase of 16.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $19.92.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NorthCrest Asset Manangement holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FHELX - Delaware Hedged U.S. Equity Opportunities Fund Class R6 holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

CGJAX - Calvert US Large-Cap Growth Responsible Index Fund holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTHR by 16.33% over the last quarter.

AFMC - First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 52.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTHR by 23.75% over the last quarter.

Laurel Wealth Planning holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1137 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Therapeutics. This is an increase of 85 owner(s) or 8.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UTHR is 0.42%, an increase of 1.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.67% to 50,131K shares. The put/call ratio of UTHR is 1.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

United Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

United Therapeutics Corporation focuses on the strength of a balanced, value-creating biotechnology model. We are confident in our future thanks to our fundamental attributes, namely our obsession with quality and innovation, the power of our brands, our entrepreneurial culture and our bioinformatics leadership. We also believe that our determination to be responsible citizens - having a positive impact on patients, the environment and society - will sustain our success in the long term. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Lung Biotechnology PBC, we are focused on addressing the acute national shortage of transplantable lungs and other organs with a variety of technologies that either delay the need for such organs or expand the supply. Lung Biotechnology is the first public benefit corporation subsidiary of a public biotechnology or pharmaceutical company.

