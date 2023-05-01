Morgan Stanley Maintains United States Steel (X) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of United States Steel (NYSE:X) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.24% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for United States Steel is 30.71. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 34.24% from its latest reported closing price of 22.88.

The projected annual revenue for United States Steel is 15,565MM, a decrease of 23.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.19.

United States Steel Declares $0.05 Dividend

On April 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 8, 2023 will receive the payment on June 7, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $22.88 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.87%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.76%, the lowest has been 0.14%, and the highest has been 2.20%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.45 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.26 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.02. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 4.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 847 funds or institutions reporting positions in United States Steel. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 1.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to X is 0.38%, an increase of 128.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.87% to 180,987K shares. The put/call ratio of X is 1.37, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,235K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,932K shares, representing an increase of 4.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in X by 25.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,406K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,360K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in X by 28.59% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,432K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,420K shares, representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in X by 28.26% over the last quarter.

COWZ - Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 5,291K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,096K shares, representing an increase of 3.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in X by 3.53% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 4,906K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,326K shares, representing an increase of 11.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in X by 45.08% over the last quarter.

United States Steel Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1901, the United States Steel Corporation is a Fortune 250 company and leading integrated steel producer. With extensive iron ore production and an annual raw steelmaking capability of 26.2 million net tons, U. S. Steel produces high value-added steel products for the automotive, infrastructure, appliance, container, and energy industries. The company's Best of BothSM integrated and mini-mill technology strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders. With renewed emphasis on innovation and customer focus, the company produces cutting-edge products such as U. S. Steel's proprietary XG3™ advanced high-strength steel. U. S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe.

