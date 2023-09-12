Morgan Stanley Maintains United States Cellular (USM) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 11, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.45% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for United States Cellular is 43.35. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 5.45% from its latest reported closing price of 41.11.

The projected annual revenue for United States Cellular is 4,263MM, an increase of 4.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 258 funds or institutions reporting positions in United States Cellular. This is a decrease of 83 owner(s) or 24.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USM is 0.07%, an increase of 9.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.74% to 16,961K shares. The put/call ratio of USM is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,504K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,258K shares, representing an increase of 16.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USM by 0.80% over the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 1,124K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,084K shares, representing an increase of 3.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USM by 16.91% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 738K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 845K shares, representing a decrease of 14.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USM by 15.37% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds holds 730K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 668K shares, representing an increase of 8.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USM by 7.13% over the last quarter.

Edmond De Rothschild Holding holds 645K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 505K shares, representing an increase of 21.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USM by 96.52% over the last quarter.

United States Cellular Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations.

