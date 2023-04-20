Morgan Stanley Maintains United Rentals (URI) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.39% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for United Rentals is $459.54. The forecasts range from a low of $298.96 to a high of $588.00. The average price target represents an increase of 21.39% from its latest reported closing price of $378.57.

The projected annual revenue for United Rentals is $13,004MM, an increase of 11.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $36.91.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JSTC - Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 7.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URI by 14.89% over the last quarter.

Retirement Systems of Alabama holds 22K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing a decrease of 4.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URI by 17.81% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Trust N.a. holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URI by 19.86% over the last quarter.

VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS FUND II - Total Market Index Portfolio Initial Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 4.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URI by 21.30% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Dws Equity 500 Index Portfolio - Deutsche Dws Equity 500 Index Portfolio holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 2.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URI by 23.00% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1775 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Rentals. This is an increase of 125 owner(s) or 7.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to URI is 0.35%, an increase of 12.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.76% to 75,445K shares. The put/call ratio of URI is 1.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

United Rentals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,169 rental locations in North America and 11 in Europe. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company's approximately 18,900 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 4,000 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $14.13 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor's 500 Index, the Barron's 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn.

