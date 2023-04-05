Morgan Stanley Maintains United Continental Holdings (UAL) Overweight Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of United Continental Holdings with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.53% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for United Continental Holdings is $63.18. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $85.05. The average price target represents an increase of 48.53% from its latest reported closing price of $42.54.

The projected annual revenue for United Continental Holdings is $51,057MM, an increase of 13.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.78.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RYDEX VARIABLE TRUST - S&P 500 2x Strategy Fund Variable Annuity holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 14.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UAL by 43.09% over the last quarter.

LSEIX - Persimmon Long holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wealthspire Advisors holds 28K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing a decrease of 5.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UAL by 4.52% over the last quarter.

Barclays holds 892K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 864K shares, representing an increase of 3.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UAL by 50.92% over the last quarter.

Credit Agricole S A holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing a decrease of 426.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UAL by 99.96% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1113 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Continental Holdings. This is an increase of 109 owner(s) or 10.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UAL is 0.21%, an increase of 29.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.14% to 245,605K shares. The put/call ratio of UAL is 1.46, indicating a bearish outlook.

United Airlines Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

United's shared purpose is 'Connecting People. Uniting the World.' The Company is more focused than ever on its commitment to customers through a series of innovations and improvements designed to help build a great experience: Every customer. Every flight. Every day. Together, United and United Express operate approximately 4,900 flights a day to 358 airports across five continents. In 2018, United and United Express operated more than 1.7 million flights carrying more than 158 million customers. United is proud to have the world's most comprehensive route network, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. United operates 788 mainline aircraft and the airline's United Express partners operate 560 regional aircraft. United is a founding member of Star Alliance, which provides service to 195 countries via 26 member airlines.

