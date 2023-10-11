Morgan Stanley Maintains Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 149.50% Upside

As of October 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is 91.32. The forecasts range from a low of 47.47 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 149.50% from its latest reported closing price of 36.60.

The projected annual revenue for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is 454MM, an increase of 12.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -7.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 566 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 3.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RARE is 0.20%, an increase of 15.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.53% to 81,159K shares. The put/call ratio of RARE is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 5,405K shares representing 7.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,271K shares, representing an increase of 20.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RARE by 33.10% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,178K shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,101K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RARE by 11.42% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,615K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,544K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RARE by 146.44% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 2,763K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,701K shares, representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RARE by 11.14% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 2,674K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ultragenyx is a biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing novel products to patients for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The company has built a diverse portfolio of approved therapies and product candidates aimed at addressing diseases with high unmet medical need and clear biology for treatment, for which there are typically no approved therapies treating the underlying disease.

