Morgan Stanley Maintains U.S. Bancorp (USB) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.96% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for U.S. Bancorp is $51.48. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 42.96% from its latest reported closing price of $36.01.

The projected annual revenue for U.S. Bancorp is $29,557MM, an increase of 26.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.10.

U.S. Bancorp Declares $0.48 Dividend

On March 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share ($1.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 received the payment on April 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.48 per share.

At the current share price of $36.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.33%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.47%, the lowest has been 2.33%, and the highest has been 5.81%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.77 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.41 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.49. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BEQGX - Equity Growth Fund Investor Class holds 97K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Heritage Wealth Management holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 54.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USB by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Octavia Wealth Advisors holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 5.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USB by 99.90% over the last quarter.

M&r Capital Management holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USB by 17.59% over the last quarter.

ZABDFX - American Beacon Diversified Fund AAL Class holds 42K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 44.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USB by 94.80% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2666 funds or institutions reporting positions in U.S. Bancorp. This is an increase of 104 owner(s) or 4.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USB is 0.48%, an increase of 15.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.45% to 1,323,439K shares. The put/call ratio of USB is 1.44, indicating a bearish outlook.

U.S. Bancorp. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

U.S. Bancorp, with nearly 70,000 employees and $554 billion in assets as of Dec. 31, 2020, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank how, when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial and corporate, and investment services customers across the country and around the world as a trusted financial partner, a commitment recognized by the Ethisphere Institute naming the bank one of the 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies.

