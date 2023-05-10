Morgan Stanley Maintains Twilio Inc (TWLO) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.63% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Twilio Inc is 86.03. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 53.63% from its latest reported closing price of 56.00.

The projected annual revenue for Twilio Inc is 4,519MM, an increase of 14.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1091 funds or institutions reporting positions in Twilio Inc. This is a decrease of 50 owner(s) or 4.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TWLO is 0.26%, a decrease of 27.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.45% to 154,703K shares. The put/call ratio of TWLO is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 7,286K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,021K shares, representing an increase of 31.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWLO by 0.01% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 6,250K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,410K shares, representing a decrease of 18.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWLO by 8.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,314K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,172K shares, representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWLO by 32.82% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 5,091K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,938K shares, representing a decrease of 16.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWLO by 8.98% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 5,006K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,515K shares, representing an increase of 9.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWLO by 10.68% over the last quarter.

Twilio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Millions of developers around the world have used Twilio to unlock the magic of communications to improve any human experience. Twilio has democratized communications channels like voice, text, chat, video, and email by virtualizing the world's communications infrastructure through APIs that are simple enough for any developer to use, yet robust enough to power the world's most demanding applications. By making communications a part of every software developer's toolkit, Twilio is enabling innovators across every industry - from emerging leaders to the world's largest organizations - to reinvent how companies engage with their customers.

