Morgan Stanley Maintains TWFG (TWFG) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of TWFG (NasdaqGS:TWFG) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.43% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for TWFG is $35.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 24.43% from its latest reported closing price of $28.20 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 158 funds or institutions reporting positions in TWFG. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 9.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TWFG is 0.11%, an increase of 5.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.78% to 15,364K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,455K shares representing 16.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,989K shares , representing an increase of 19.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWFG by 33.45% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,173K shares representing 7.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,170K shares , representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWFG by 2.31% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 902K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 868K shares , representing an increase of 3.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWFG by 8.63% over the last quarter.

BDFFX - BARON DISCOVERY FUND holds 785K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 760K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 701K shares , representing an increase of 7.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWFG by 18.38% over the last quarter.

