Morgan Stanley Maintains Truist Financial (TFC) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 21, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.89% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Truist Financial is 38.96. The forecasts range from a low of 29.29 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 17.89% from its latest reported closing price of 33.05.

The projected annual revenue for Truist Financial is 25,440MM, an increase of 13.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2266 funds or institutions reporting positions in Truist Financial. This is a decrease of 66 owner(s) or 2.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TFC is 0.38%, a decrease of 10.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.62% to 1,114,705K shares. The put/call ratio of TFC is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 41,690K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,034K shares, representing a decrease of 46.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 49.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 41,083K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,338K shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 25.47% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 32,713K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,817K shares, representing a decrease of 12.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 36.50% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,960K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,671K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 25.82% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 25,926K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,283K shares, representing an increase of 29.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 93.90% over the last quarter.

Truist Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Formed by the historic merger of equals of BB&T and SunTrust, Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the sixth-largest commercial bank in the U.S. with total assets of $509 billion as of December 31, 2020. Truist Bank, Member FDIC.

