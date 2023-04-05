Morgan Stanley Maintains Truist Financial (TFC) Equal-Weight Recommendation

On April 5, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Truist Financial with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.52% Upside

As of March 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Truist Financial is $52.88. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $59.85. The average price target represents an increase of 65.52% from its latest reported closing price of $31.95.

The projected annual revenue for Truist Financial is $25,440MM, an increase of 14.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.26.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MML SERIES INVESTMENT FUND - MML Fundamental Value Fund Class II holds 31K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing a decrease of 8.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 16.69% over the last quarter.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners holds 112K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 112K shares, representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 16.30% over the last quarter.

Stonegate Investment Group holds 127K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 140K shares, representing a decrease of 10.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 15.94% over the last quarter.

Atticus Wealth Management holds 19K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing a decrease of 13.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Goepper Burkhardt holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 8.36% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2360 funds or institutions reporting positions in Truist Financial. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 2.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TFC is 0.41%, an increase of 2.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.38% to 1,156,231K shares. The put/call ratio of TFC is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

Truist Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Formed by the historic merger of equals of BB&T and SunTrust, Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the sixth-largest commercial bank in the U.S. with total assets of $509 billion as of December 31, 2020. Truist Bank, Member FDIC.

