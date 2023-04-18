Morgan Stanley Maintains Transocean (RIG) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Transocean (NYSE:RIG) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.39% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Transocean is $7.03. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 7.39% from its latest reported closing price of $6.55.

The projected annual revenue for Transocean is $3,123MM, an increase of 21.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.18.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Westside Investment Management holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCP Investment holds 38K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Renaissance Technologies holds 6,092K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,974K shares, representing a decrease of 47.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIG by 21.20% over the last quarter.

Pacifica Partners holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FENY - Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF holds 572K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 520K shares, representing an increase of 9.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIG by 99.29% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 535 funds or institutions reporting positions in Transocean. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 8.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RIG is 0.21%, an increase of 19.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.22% to 534,975K shares. The put/call ratio of RIG is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

Transocean Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Transocean is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. Transocean specializes in technically demanding sectors of the global offshore drilling business with a particular focus on deepwater and harsh environment drilling services, and operates the highest specification floating offshore drilling fleet in the world. Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in and operates a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units consisting of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 10 harsh environment floaters. In addition, Transocean is constructing two ultra-deepwater drillships.

